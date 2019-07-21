7/21/19: Relief from the heat on the way!

After intense heat on Saturday, a break from the hot weather is almost here… we’ve just got one more hot day to get through.

Afternoon high temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90’s across the area. With humidity factored in, it could feel like it’s upper 90’s to low 100’s.

Due to the potentially dangerous heat, a Heat Advisory (orange) is in effect for much of the area. Avoid spending too much time outside during the heat of the day, and make sure you’re staying hydrated!

Rain is possible, but the showers and storms will be few and far between. A couple late afternoon/early evening storms are possible, and are more likely south of Albany.

Relief from the heat comes Monday as a cold front, now draped across the Great Lakes, works through the region. Expect rain starting in the late morning hours, and lasting on and off through early Tuesday morning.

The rain and clouds will keep afternoon temperatures about 20 degrees cooler – only in the upper 70’s!

The rain is out of here for the middle of the week. Expect sunny skies and highs in the low 80’s! Enjoy!