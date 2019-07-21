7/21/19: Rainy Start to The New Week

Latest Forecast Update From Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth

It was another hot afternoon to end the weekend, temperatures mainly in the upper 80’s and low 90’s with moderate amounts of humidity, nothing like what we experienced on Friday and Saturday. The heat is leaving as we have a cold front crossing the region tonight, however, we do look to turn wet as we go into Monday afternoon and that will keep temperatures significantly cooler.

Cold front is moving through this afternoon and will continue to move through as we progress through the night. This means humidity will fall and we will keep partly cloudy skies.

However, there is an area of low pressure now over Illinois that will ride this frontal boundary to the northeast and that will allow clouds to increase into the morning on Monday. Our chances for rain will also increase as well, the area shaded in green is showing the best placement of the heaviest of the rainfall.

So, starting out on your Monday we look to stay dry with a few breaks of sunshine, especially east of Albany.

By noon we will be dealing with periods of rain along with some embedded heavier downpours.

The wet weather sticks with us through Monday evening and into Monday night with periods of heavy rainfall possible, especially Albany south and east. This is where there is a slight risk for flooding concerns, north of Albany is seeing a marginal risk for flood concerns during this time period.

It looks likely that many of us will pick up anywhere from 1-2″ of rainfall from Monday late morning through Tuesday as we will keep the threat for a few lingering showers in the forecast for Tuesday as well. However, there could be local amounts that are close to 3″ or more, we will continue to monitor this threat through Monday afternoon. Once this area of unsettled weather moves out by Tuesday afternoon, we will be in for a stretch of beautiful weather heading into next weekend. By Friday there will be a return of slight humidity, but it will not compare to what we just went through this past weekend.

Have a great week!

-Rob