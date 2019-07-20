7/20/19: One More Day of Heat & Humidity

Latest Forecast Update From Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It has been a hot few days here in the Capital region, both Friday and Saturday made it into the mid 90’s but with dewpoints in the low to mid 70’s, we were feeling more like 100-110 depending on where you were. We have one more day of heat and humidity before we finally get relief into next week.

We have a cold front to our west this evening, along with a little trough that will try and move through early this evening that will agitate the atmosphere just enough to spark a few downpours and even a few thunderstorms.

Most of that activity looks to come to an end by midnight tonight as seen from futurecast, and not everyone will see the rain, but where it does rain it could be locally heavy with frequent lightning.

Sunday looks to feature similar conditions to where they were this afternoon. Partly sunny skies and still hot and humid, although not quite as humid as the last two days. There could be an afternoon shower or even thunderstorm as a cold front pushes through from the northwest, ahead of it we remain hot and steamy, behind it, much cooler and more comfortable air will push in.

Most of Monday looks nice, although mostly cloudy, but right now it looks like the rain will come in later in the afternoon and last through the night into Tuesday. We will still have a few leftover showers through the afternoon on Tuesday. Sunshine returns for the middle of the week with a refreshing airmass in place as we expect temperatures only in the mid 70’s and low 80’s. By next Friday temperatures warm and we will see a return to a little bit of humidity heading into next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob