7/20/19: Dangerous heat in store this weekend

With potentially record-setting temperatures and high humidity, this weekend’s heat has the potential to be dangerous. Excessive Heat Warnings (purple) and Heat Advisories (orange) are in effect for all of the News 10 viewing area.

Actual temperatures could peak in the upper 80’s on Saturday. Albany’s record high of 97 degrees, set back in 1991, is certainly within reach.

With humidity factored in, it will feel even worse. More moisture in the air means your body won’t be able to regulate temperature as well. It will feel like it’s 100-110 degrees out during the heat of the day. If you can, avoid strenuous activity outside during the heat of the day. If you must go outside, make sure you’re staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks in an air conditioned place.

There is a chance for some storms this afternoon, due to a disturbance over the Great Lakes. Not everybody will see the rain, but where it does fall it’ll cool you off.

Locally heavy rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Sunday looks a bit better, but still hot and potentially dangerous. Rain is in the mix for Monday and Tuesday morning, and will being temperatures back to reality. Expect nice weather to return by Wednesday, with highs in the low 80’s and mostly sunny skies.

Stay safe and stay cool!