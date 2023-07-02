Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A wet and humid Sunday across the Capital Region. We did see a break in the rain, but another round of rain, which could be accompanied by a few downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder is on the way for this evening into the overnight period.

We have another wave of low pressure that will be bringing the period of rain through the region this evening and at least through the first half of the overnight. After midnight I think we turn mostly cloudy, muggy and mild into Monday morning.

Some upper level energy will be lingering around for Tuesday that will bring another threat for a few showers and storms. However, that will be moving out for a big warm up into the middle to end of the week. We could be looking at our first heat wave of the 2023 summer season.

There may be some leftover drizzle or a shower to the north to start the day on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 and it will feel rather muggy.

As the day progresses there will be breaks of sunshine, it will remain very humid and from the sunshine and humidity there will likely be scattered showers and storms developing. Any storm that develops will have the potential for very heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding. Temperatures before the storms develop should make it into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another day with some sunshine for Independence Day with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s with more humidity. From the sunshine and the humidity there will likely be widely scattered showers and storms developing into the afternoon and early evening. The way things look right now, this activity should begin to fall apart into the evening when fireworks would be going of, but please check back for updates.

We turn hot for the middle to end of the week with potentially our first heat wave of the season with highs likely near or exceeding 90 degrees for Wednesday into Friday with another round of thunderstorms possible by Friday evening. Showers linger into the weekend with temperatures dropping slightly back into the mid 80s. Have a great night! -Rob