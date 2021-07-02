7/2/2021: Cloudy, showery, & cool as we cruise into the holiday weekend

Expect mostly cloudy skies, with on and off showers possible for most of the day. In the mid to late afternoon, a few rumbles of thunder and heavy rain downpours are possible. The lack of sunshine will keep us on the cooler side – highs will only be in the upper 60’s!

The rain will taper off overnight, leaving only a few isolated sprinkles or light rain showers. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50’s across the region – a refreshing change after the early-week heat wave!

Saturday will also be on the gloomy side, with clouds all day and scattered showers redeveloping for the late morning and onwards. We’ll be even cooler – afternoon highs only in the low 60’s. Thunder and downpours aren’t as likely.

Of the two weekend days, Sunday looks to be the better forecast. That’s good, because it also happens to be the 4th of July holiday! The morning will still be cloudy, and there could be a couple isolated sprinkles and showers passing through during the middle of the day. But between the quick sprinkles, we will see breaks of sun and temps that recover into the mid 70’s. We expect what little rain that does materialize to fizzle out in the evening, which would be great for fireworks and festivities.

Monday looks dry and warmer, with highs in the mid 80’s and a good amount of sunshine. Tuesday, we’re back in the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80’s, and afternoon thunderstorms are expected.

Unsettled conditions continue into the work week, with high temperatures close to 80 on Wednesday and in the upper 70’s on Thursday.