7/19/2020: Hottest day of the year ahead

After another mild start to the day with overnight lows in the 60’s across the region, temperatures will skyrocket to daily record highs. Stay cool!

Expect 90’s by 1pm, with highs ultimately reaching 97 in Albany by the late afternoon. That would be good for the hottest day of 2020 so far! A combination of intense sun and a warm southwest wind coming down off the Catskills will be the driving force behind the heat.

While actual temperatures will fall short of 100 degrees (Albany hasn’t seen triple-digits in more than 60 years), it will feel like 100 or higher with the humidity factored in. That combination of heat and humidity can be dangerous, so make sure you’re avoiding outside activity during the heat of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will fall off, but we’ll still stay much warmer than average. Lows will only be in the 70s, with upper 60’s in the Adirondacks.

We’ll also have to contend with showers and the chance for storms overnight. Expect the next weathermaker to get in around midnight, and pass before sunrise. Periods of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Skies will clear for Monday afternoon, giving us the sunshine we need to hit 91 for a high temperature. We’ll be a bit cooler and much more comfortable on Monday, with upper 80’s and noticeably lower humidity.

Showers and storms will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Next Friday looks pleasant with mid 80’s and dry weather. Showers may return to kick off next weekend.