7/18/2021: Cloudy, showery weather continues for now

A slow moving weather system won’t clear our area for another day or so… keep the umbrellas handy! At least the lack of sun will keep us on the cooler side, with afternoon highs only around 70 today.

We don’t expect a repeat of the strong storms or torrential downpours that some of us experienced Saturday. Rather, on and off showers and drizzle will be the theme today.

Some could wind up with an inch or so of new rainfall. Under normal circumstances, that wouldn’t be nearly enough to prompt flooding concerns. But given that some of us have seen so much rain over the past few days, the ground is already soaked and rivers, creeks, and streams are already up, it won’t take much to cause additional issues. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through this evening for Rensselaer, Columbia, Berkshire, and Bennington Counties.

Monday looks unsettled as well, and still cooler than average. Tuesday should be more along the lines of a typical summer day, with a quiet start and then a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

There are now TWO dry days on our 7 day forecast! Both Thursday and Saturday will feature sun and comfy conditions – highs in the mid 70’s. Until then… stay dry!



-Matt