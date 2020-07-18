7/18/2020: Dangerous heat this weekend

Saturday morning is trying to fool you… it got down to 60 in Albany, and 50 in the Catskills! You’re going to need to get out early to enjoy the refreshing weather.

Nothing but sunshine this afternoon means we’ll soar into the 90’s before you know it! High pressure building in from the west will keep us high and dry not just today, but through the weekend.

Saturday afternoon will feature highs of 91-93 degrees across the Capital District. Outside of the Albany area, you can expect upper 80’s in the Catskills and western New England, and mid 80’s in the higher terrain of the Adirondacks.

Of course, with a good bit of humidity, it’ll feel hotter than that. We expect heat indices as high as 95 degrees in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

We’ll get some relief after sunset. While we don’t expect to be quite as cool or comfortable as we were Saturday morning, we still think low temperatures will fall well into the 60’s for everyone by Sunday morning.

Then, we do it all over again… sunshine will cause temperatures to skyrocket throughout the day Sunday. There’s no one place you can go to escape the heat. Highs will range from 97 in Albany to 90 in the heart of the Adirondack Park.

That forecast high of 97 degrees would tie a record if it verifies. The previous hottest June 19th features a high of 97 as well, all the way back in 1904! If we over-perform, we could very well beat that.

Humidity will continue to be an issue. With higher temps, expect triple digit heat indices. That has the potential to be dangerous, and heat advisories will be in effect for much of the News10 viewing area. Take it easy out there and be sure to stay hydrated!

A few showers are possible Monday, especially in the morning. Despite that, we still expect highs to hit 90. 3 days in a row would be good for an official heat wave! Tuesday will be dry and a bit cooler, but still muggy.

Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll finally coll down and ditch the humidity next Friday.