Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Certainly a warm and humid afternoon with hazy skies from smoke from the wildfires from Western Canada this time. This has lead to poor air quality and that air quality will likely remain poor through the night and into the day tomorrow before the smoke gets pushed out of here behind a cold front Tuesday evening.

That cold front will be moving through Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will likely be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side with damaging winds being the primary threat, but some instances of large hail cannot be ruled out. Because of this the Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk for strong storms. This means we should expect scattered severe weather by Tuesday afternoon.

From these storms there could be instances of flooding, this is why a flood watch has been issued for the area through 2am Wednesday morning. Not everyone will see flooding, but the risk is there with any storms that do pop-up with how saturated the ground is from the recent heavy rains.

We will see a slight drop in humidity for the middle of the week, it will come back in a big way for Friday as our next system moves in with rain and storms likely. This will keep temperatures slightly lower, mainly in the low to mid 80s. Behind this system though, the humidity will likely fall again into next weekend.

Futurecast shows a relatively quiet start to Tuesday with the chance of a shower for some, otherwise expect partly sunny skies.

As early as 2pm we do expect showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front. Some of these will contain gusty winds and the chance at some large hail.

Storms will become a bit more widespread into Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be warm again, mainly 85-90 for most before the rain arrives.

Highs pressure builds in for Wednesday, that means drier air, less humidity and no more smoke! Wednesday will be fantastic, especially for the middle of July with highs in the mid 80s.

Partly sunny and hot with lower levels of humidity for Thursday with the chance of a shower or storm later in the day. Area-wide rainfall and storms likely for Friday, it will be very humid and temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We turn cooler and mostly cloudy for Saturday with the chance of a shower or rumble of thunder, but we clear out for the second half of the weekend and into early next week with a return to some sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s! Have a great night! -Cap & Rob