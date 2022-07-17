Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a hot end to the weekend, officially making it to 92 degrees in Albany, the 9th 90 degree day so far this summer. We will get a break from the real hot stuff for Monday, but it will come with significantly higher humidity and some much needed rainfall. Clouds from this system are already starting to overspread the region, this will keep us on the warm side overnight tonight with lows likely in the 60s to near 70.

The storm system that will be bringing much needed rain to the area is now back towards Indiana, this will be moving into Western New York overnight tonight and we will likely begin to see some rainfall from this by daybreak on Monday.

When you wake up Monday morning we are expecting scattered showers across the area. This will likely transition to a period of steadier rainfall through mid-morning.

Into the early afternoon hours the steadiest of the rain will likely shift north. However, we will still see a few scattered showers out and about through about noon or so before a break in the precipitation moves in.

I think we may get in on some sunny breaks, this will help to not only warm us up close to 80, but also bring in a lot more instability through the afternoon. There is the threat for severe storms late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours. Storm Prediction Center currently has the area in a marginal (1/5) on the threat scale for severe storms. The biggest concerns would be heavy rain, strong damaging winds and a low end threat of a tornado or two.





As the area of low pressure moves to the north it will bring a trailing cold front. This front could potentially kick up some storms, initially in Central New York and then into the Capital Region and finally into Western New England. Timing for these storms looks to be between 4pm-10pm from west to east. With the instability present, this could be a case where severe storms could continue even after sunset Monday night.

As the weak front crosses the region we will likely see a line of storms developing, again, any of which would have the capability to become locally strong to severe, so Monday evening will be another day you will want to be weather aware and have a way to get weather updates.

We don’t look to turn much cooler behind this system, in fact high pressure will bring in a shot of some very hot air that looks to stick around for much of next week with highs likely within a few degrees of 90 each and every day. We return to sunshine and warm temperatures for Tuesday with highs again in the upper 80s to near 90.





It looks that the crescendo of the heat will be on Wednesday, this is the day that will likely be the hottest across the region with heat index values well over 95, potentially over 100 degrees through the afternoon.

A boundary will move through Thursday afternoon, before that gets here we have another hot day with temperatures in the low 90s for most. That boundary will likely be accompanied by thunderstorms, some of those storms could pack a punch with heat and humidity in place to feed on. Will have to watch the trends as we get closer to Thursday. That front will knock the heat back a little bit for Friday and into the weekend with slightly less humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 into next weekend. Have a great week and stay cool! -Rob