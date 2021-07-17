7/17/2021: More rain, more flood concerns

Have the umbrellas handy and keep an eye on the creeks and streams! More heavy rain is in the forecast. Showers will develop by the late morning or midday hours. While most of the activity will consist of on and off showers, heavier downpours and stronger storms could fire up by the mid afternoon. One or two could turn severe, with the possibility of gusty, damaging winds south of Albany.

We could all see a fair amount of rain, but some could wind up with two or three inches by the time it’s all said and done, Our model simulation below points towards higher end totals from the Catskills, across the Capital District, and into southern Vermont.

Places like Rensselaer County, that have recently experienced flash flooding and are still in the process of cleaning up, will be especially vulnerable to Flash Flooding. Saturated soil and already elevated water levels mean that the ground is not as well equipped to handle even more rain.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for the entire News10 viewing area, save for the Adirondacks, starting at noon. If a warning is issued for your particular area later on, be prepared to take action and move to higher ground if your location is impacted.

The heaviest of the rain will have tapered off by Sunday morning, but a few isolated storms could pop up later in the afternoon. Monday also looks unsettled, with clouds, showers, and afternoon storms.

Tuesday looks like a more typical summertime day, with a quiet morning, warm and much conditions later on, and a couple pop up afternoon storms. Wednesday looks gloomier, but we are rewarded with an absolute gem of a day on Thursday. If the forecast holds, we’d see sun and 70’s!



-Matt