7/15/2021: Warm & muggy, but a quick break from the rain!

After a rainy couple of days with flash flooding in some locations, we’ve got a quick break from the wet weather. High pressure over the East Coast, centered to our south, will keep the storms at bay for now. It will also help a light south wind get going, which will pump in a bit more warmth and humidity.

Temperatures will rise from the 60’s in the morning, to the mid 80’s by the time it’s all said and done. Throughout the day, you can expect more sun than cloud cover.

The muggy conditions will make it feel just a bit warmer out there. While places like Albany and Hudson will peak in the 80’s as shown above, they may feel like the low 90’s with the humidity factored in.

A wide view of the weather map shows more active weather on the horizon. Right now a weather system is bringing rain all the way from the Great Lakes it the Southwest. It will slowly work its way towards us over the next couple days, leading to increasing rain chances.

Tonight, we’ll cloud back up as high pressure erodes. A few stray showers are possible, but don’t expect heavy or long lasting rain. Lows will only be around 70 degrees overnight.

Friday, temperatures will again rise into the mid 80’s. More clouds could give way to more rain and storms later in the day, though the highest chances for wet weather are south of Albany.

Both weekend days look a bit cooler, with overcast skies and showers keeping us only in the mid 70’s on Saturday and right around 80 on Sunday.

Mid 80’s and thunderstorms are back in the mix for the beginning of the work week… no extended dry stretch in the forecast just yet!



Stay dry!



-Matt