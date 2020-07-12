7/12/2020: Warm, muggy, breezy finish to the weekend

It’s another warm and humid start to the day! Saturday morning low temperatures only got down to 75 in Albany, and struggled to drop below 70 through most of Western New England. Yes, it’s summer and we’re supposed to be warm… but the average overnight low in Albany is 62! This is way above that.

The warm temperatures are in part due to cloudy skies overnight. In the Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley, however, those clouds came with some very steady rain. A flood Advisory was briefly in effect for Herkimer County after they got over an inch in a short period of time. Thankfully, as of writing, most of the rain has fallen apart.

Breaks of sunshine this morning and into the early afternoon will allow for quickly warming temperatures. We expect another warm and humid one, with highs just short of 90 in the Capital District.

Most of us will stay dry today, but we cant rule out a few isolated light rain showers by the late afternoon. There’s just not enough energy to produce stronger or more widespread thunderstorms. If you do see a bit of wet weather, expect it to be light and moving through quickly.

Better rain chances return tomorrow. Monday morning will feature on and off showers, which will give way to on and off thunderstorms for the second half of the day. Severe Weather is not expected, but a few heavy rain downpours are certainly possible.

That rain will be off the map by Tuesday morning, and the rest of that day looks seasonable with increasing sunshine and lower humidity. Low to mid 80’s and low humidity persist through Wednesday as well.

Enjoy that stretch of nicer weather while it lasts! Storm chances return on Thursday, and 90 degree weather is back by the weekend.