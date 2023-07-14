Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Scattered showers and storms this evening will give way to mostly cloudy and muggy conditions for the overnight tonight. We will turn hot, but relatively dry for the start of the weekend before more widespread heavy rain with the potentially for flooding moves back in for Sunday.

We get a brief area of high pressure for Saturday. This will provide hot and partly sunny conditions. There is the chance there could be a shower or storm pop up in the afternoon, but the majority of us do look to remain dry.

The dry weather will be short lived as we are watching a very strong package of energy dropping south of of southern Canada meeting up with plenty of moisture in the middle of the country. These two things together will lead to more widespread heavy rain potential for Sunday afternoon which could lead to the potential for flooding.

Saturday starts dry, aside from some patchy fog expect partly sunny skies to develop and carry us into the early afternoon.

Partly sunny and hot into the afternoon and evening. With the higher humidity and the warmth we could see a few pop-up showers or storms for Saturday afternoon and evening, but those look to remain few and far between.

Sunday will bring in rain, with periods of heavy rain likely with some thunder possible.

The heavy rain will likely continue into the afternoon and evening on Sunday. This will keep our temperatures a bit cooler and again will lead to the potential for localized flooding.

We dry out and turn hot again on Monday with highs back near 90, but that is short lived with more showers and storms likely for Tuesday. Another break from the rain on Wednesday before more showers and storms are likely for Thursday through Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob