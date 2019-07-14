7/14/19: Easy breezy Sunday, work week gets hot…

It’s shaping up to be a great way to close the weekend. Some in the Adirondacks are starting the day on the cloudy side…

But most of us are seeing clear to mostly clear skies, like our friends along the Hudson River in Germantown.

Dew points are still elevated for the time being… being right around 60, you’ll just barely notice some mugginess as you make your way out the door today.

As we go through the day, a cold front pushing through our region will clear out the remaining areas of cloudiness. It’ll also bring lower humidity and breezy conditions. Winds could gust as high as 25 miles per hour this afternoon.

After a mild start, we’ll warm into the low to mid 80’s during the heat of the day. Overall, it’ll feel very comfortable!

If you’re headed to the track, the weather should be nice in Saratoga Springs! Temperatures will be right around the 80 degree mark for the early afternoon events… just hold on to your hats!

We’ll cool off nicely tonight, with overnight low temperatures bottoming out around the 60 degree mark – just a degree or two cooler than average!

Nice weather sticks around for Monday, before summer comes roaring back for the remainder of the week. Expect heat and humidity Tuesday and Friday. Afternoon storms will be in play Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Stay cool!

Tropical Storm Barry will not impact us in the Capital Region, but it’s causing lots of problems along the Gulf Coast. The storm briefly reached hurricane strength before it made landfall Saturday. Interaction with land has drained the storm of some of it’s speed, and winds are back down to Tropical Storm strength.

Heavy rains will cause flooding concerns, even as the winds wind down. What is left of the storm is forecast to move north into Arkansas by Monday, and into Missouri by Tuesday.