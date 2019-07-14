7/14/19: Another Beautiful Day Monday

Another glorious day is expected as we head into the new work week… Temperatures will be near or slightly above average, plenty of sunshine, less wind and the humidity will stay in check as well.

Get out there and enjoy the sunshine and comfortable air on Monday because that will be changing as early as Tuesday.

Tuesday looks to start with mostly sunny skies, then we will see increasing clouds through the afternoon hours.

Along with those clouds, we will see the threat for showers and even a few thunderstorms increasing later in the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Tuesday will be the start of a very hot stretch of weather for us. Wednesday looks slightly cooler due to the fact we will be expecting more rain, however, it will still be very steamy feeling through the afternoon. Thursday brings the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as well, but high pressure looks to park itself over us for Friday and Saturday, plenty of sunshine and humidity, we expect our high temperatures to reach the low to mid 90’s! Heat index values will become a concern late this week and into next weekend.

Have a great week!

-Rob