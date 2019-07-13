7/13/19: Sunny, Breezy & Comfy Sunday

Latest Forecast Update From Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

The humidity is going to break in a big way for your Sunday afternoon, however it will be breezy and just slightly cooler than today, but we should end up pretty close to normal.

The change in air mass comes tonight into Sunday morning as a cold front will be pushing through from the north and west, this could spark a few showers, but right now most of that activity should remain confined mainly north of Albany.

We will see a mix of clouds and moonlight tonight, but again there will be a chance for a few scattered showers late this evening.

By Sunday morning we look to start out with some clouds and even some patchy fog, but the trend should lead to clearing skies through the afternoon which will give us a spectacular Sunday. There is a very small chance that some, mainly north and east of Albany could end up with a few quick afternoon showers.

As of 4:30pm Saturday, Barry continues as a strong Tropical storm on the Louisiana coastline. While we look to experience very tranquil conditions through Monday, places in the south are seeing 10-15″ of rainfall with local amounts over 20″. The reason this is important is because the remnants from this system will be moving towards the northeast in the upcoming week.

We will see the remnants from Barry by Wednesday afternoon, not looking at anything too heavy but this will also bring the heat in a big way, temperatures look to rise into the low 90’s by the middle to end of the week. Along with the heat the humidity will become oppressive as well which will lead to heat index values into the mid 90’s. As of right now, this pattern looks to continue through next weekend..

Have a great weekend!

-Rob