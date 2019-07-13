7/13/19: A break from the heat & storms… for now…

The weekend is shaping up to be great! The same can’t be said for the rest of the 7-Day Forecast…

Saturday will still feature warm temperatures, peaking in the mid 80’s in the river valleys. Higher elevations will stay cooler, only warming to the upper 70’s in some spots. There will still be a bit of humidity, but the mugginess shouldn’t be quite as bad as it was during the work week.

We’ll cool down overnight, but not a lot… lows will bottom out around the mid 60’s. Expect a mix of stars and clouds, with the very, very slim chance for an isolated shower.

Most will stay dry, but high-resolution models continue to point to the chance for a couple stray showers overnight. If you’re camping out in the Adirondacks or staying out late in the Mohawk Valley, don’t be caught off guard by a couple raindrops!

Sunday and Monday will be beautiful, with highs in the low 80’s, low humidity, and a nice breeze. It is summer, though… heat, humidity, and daily storm chances return for Tuesday and beyond. Enjoy the nice weather while you can!

Tropical Storm Barry will not impact us in the Capital Region, but is producing life threatening conditions for some along the Gulf Coast.

The storm is making landfall Saturday morning in Louisiana. Winds could peak near 70 miles per hour in the strongest part of the storm. Those winds will also funnel water onshore, creating dangerous storm surge flooding. Additionally, a foot or more of rain could fall in some parts of the state. The Mississippi River is already high, and New Orleans was dealing with flooding before the storm even arrived. The extra rain will not help…

Once over land, the storm will weaken quickly as it moves north into Arkansas and Missouri. Still, inches of rain will fall across those states over the course of the weekend.