7/12/19: Shaping up to be a great weekend!

This past week had it all… heat, humidity, storms… for all our weather-related troubles, we’ll be rewarded with a picture perfect weekend!

As a cold front works its way through the region, expect gradually clearing. Mostly cloudy conditions Friday evening will give way to sunshine for Saturday.

Temperatures will still be warm after the front, but expect lower humidity and a nice breeze throughout the day. When you compare a forecast high in the mid 80’s to the historical average of 83, we’re not that far off where we should be this time of year.

Temperatures will be just a bit cooler in the higher elevations. Places like Lake Pleasant in northern Hamilton County will struggle to break out of the 70’s Saturday afternoon!

Sunday should be even nicer, with below average temperatures. Expect daytime highs right around 80 degrees.

The nice weather will stick around for Monday, but in Summertime it never lasts for too long…

Humidity and a few spot showers will build in for Tuesday, and daily afternoon storm chances return for Wednesday through the end of the week.

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

-Matt