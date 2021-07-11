7/11/2021: Clouds and rain are back, watching for flash flooding

Hope you enjoyed the dry weather while we had it on Saturday… rain is back today, and we’re in for a whole lot of it!

Skies will have turned overcast by late morning, and showers roll into the region after lunchtime. High temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 70’s due to a lack of sun later in the day.

Overnight, not only will the shower activity stick around, but the rain could also pick up in intensity. We don;t see much of a break until after sunrise on Monday morning.

Computer model simulations point towards around an inch of rain for most of us, with a couple inches possible for areas north and west of Albany.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect this evening for all of Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery, and Bennington counties, as well as parts of Herkimer, Warren, and Washington counties. A watch means that flash flooding is possible. A warning may be issued later on if flash flooding is occurring or is about to begin shortly. In the aforementioned areas, you should be ready to take action should a warning be issued. Never drive through flooded roadways!

Scattered thunderstorms redevelop on Monday afternoon. Storm chances stick around for much of the week ahead, as a matter of fact.

Thursday is still looking like one of the direst days of the forecast. We can’t completely rule out a stray afternoon shower or storm, but many will stay dry. That’s good news for race fans, as it’s also opening day in Saratoga! The bad news? Heat and humidity will be on the rise as well, and the end of the week might not feel especially comfortable!



Stay dry & stay safe



-Matt