7/11/2020: Fay gives way to midday sun, then heat and more storms

Fay has weakened over land, and is now “Post-Tropical Cyclone Fay.” The rain associated with the system is moving north, and pushing out of our area.

The last band of steady rain and blustery winds moved through Saratoga, Hamilton, and Warren Counties between 6 and 7 AM.

We expected this system to be a prolific rainmaker. While it didn’t quite live up to expectations, some in the Catskills did pick up 2 inches. While there is no widespread flood threat, creeks and streams will be running much higher.

Going forward, what’s left of Fay will zip on off to the north, ultimately falling apart over northeastern Canada on Sunday.

That quick exit means that we may actually see a bit of sunshine around lunchtime. Unfortunately, that’ll cause temperatures to shoot up to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. With high humidity, it could feel as hot as 95-100 degrees in the Hudson Valley. Stay hydrated and stay cool!

The combination of heat and humidity will also allow for a few afternoon and evening storms. Some will be strong, with thunder, heavy rain, and gusty winds. They’ll also be hit-or-miss, and not everyone will see the storm.

This evening, storms will fall apart. We’ll stay warm, mostly cloudy, and muggy, with lows only falling to 70 in Albany and surrounding towns.

Most of Sunday looks dry, with only an outside chance for a stray shower in the second half of the day. Highs will be in the mid 80’s, and it’ll still feel humid. Better storm chances return on and off throughout the day on Monday.

Outside of a lingering shower Tuesday morning, most of that day and Wednesday should be dry, with highs in the mid 80’s. Expect afternoon storms next Thursday, and then a return to 90-degree days on Friday.