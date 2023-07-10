Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Certainly has been a very wet stretch of weather from Sunday and into the day today. The good news is that drier air is working in this evening and will continue into the day on Tuesday. Aside from a few leftover showers tonight, the drying trend will truly begin late tonight and Tuesday morning as this slow moving storm continues to pull away.

Big area of high pressure will begin to move in late tonight but more so on Tuesday. This allows the air to begin to dry and it will also warm things up in a big way. Instead of temperatures in the low to mid 70s we will be talking about highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast shows mostly cloudy skies to start the day on Tuesday with the chance for a shower or two up to the north.

Skies will turn partly sunny through the afternoon and we will see temperatures respond to the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be moderate with dewpoint temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will start dry. However, there is the chance as a cold front approaches that there could be a stray shower or storm into the evening, but that threat will be very limited. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

More clouds than sunshine for Thursday with scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon and evening. This will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny with a shower or storm in the afternoon for Friday, but it will still be warm and rather humid. Saturday has trended a bit drier with some sunshine and temperatures likely warming in the upper 80s and low 90s. Shower and storm threat will increase for Sunday afternoon with temperatures still seasonably warm in the mid 80s. Partly sunny and looking dry for Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob