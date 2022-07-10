Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Our big ridge of high pressure brought another glorious afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s after a rather chilly start. This ridge will begin to slowly move eastward overnight tonight, this will keep our skies clear, however, I do expect the winds to begin to turn south after midnight. This will lead to a relatively milder, but closer to average overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s by Monday morning.

Still expecting a nice dry day for Monday, however, with more of a south to west wind in the afternoon temperatures will be warmer, reaching above “normal” levels in the afternoon with most seeing highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There will be a few more clouds in the afternoon as a “dying” storm system moves through, that leftover moisture will contribute to a few more clouds but we do enjoy another dry day.





Things start to change a bit on Tuesday. Upper level energy now in the Pacific Northwest will be dropping through the Great Lakes and Northeast. This will provide the chance at showers and storms, some of which could turn strong to severe in the afternoon. Right now the biggest threat would look to be damaging winds and large hail. Again, we will continue to monitor this as we get closer.





I think we have a chance at two distinct areas of showers and storms for Tuesday. One will likely come in in the morning, this round would likely not be severe, but could be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder and a few downpours.

The second round will all depend on how fast we can clear out from the morning rain. Right now my thinking is we will see skies become partly sunny, temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 80s and it will become quite humid. This will help to fuel the storms into the evening hours of Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west.

There are a lot of moving parts for Tuesday, so please check back for update during the day on Monday. Behind this cold front upper level low pressure will be hanging out around the northeast for several days. This will likely bring the chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures near average. Can’t totally rule out a shower on Friday either, as that upper level low continues to spin. However, by the time we get into the weekend the heat is on, Saturday we turn partly sunny and hot with highs near 90, same thing for Sunday, but Sunday will be a bit more humid and the chances for showers or storms will also be higher. Have a great week! -Rob