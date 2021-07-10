7/10/2021: Much better weekend weather… enjoy it while it lasts!

After a wet and wild couple of days, we could all use a bit of a break… I think we’ll get it for a good chunk of the weekend!

What’s left of Tropical Storm Elsa is moving further away from us, taking clouds and rain with it. High pressure coming in from the west will clear us out nicely, and we expect sunshine by late-morning.

Afternoon highs will warm to around 80 degrees. Winds will be light, and from the north. With lower humidity, it will be a summery but very comfortable feel.

We’re down into the 50’s overnight, with perhaps a bit of patchy fog developing before sunrise on Sunday. That will burn off, and we’ll likely get a couple more hours of sunshine on Sunday morning. After lunchtime, however, clouds will redevelop and another round of showers will move in.

Unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week. Monday through Wednesday, in particular, look showery with storms in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will also be increasing throughout this period.

There’s good news and bad news for Opening Day at Saratoga on Thursday. Out of any day of the work week, rain chances will be the lowest. We still can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower or storm, but it will be far from a washout. Warmer temps and higher humidity, however, will make it feel a bit sticky out there.

The moral of the story? Enjoy the nice weekend weather while it lasts!!!



-Matt