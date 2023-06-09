Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

An unsettled afternoon today with some sunshine that lead to scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms with multiple reports of small hail this afternoon and evening. Temperatures also remain much cooler than average with the persistent upper level low continuing to sit and spin over the northeast.

This upper level low will start to slowly move away, courtesy of high pressure to the west, on Saturday and Sunday. We will enjoy a brief ridge of high pressure which wont only bring warmer temperatures, but also drier weather for much of the weekend.

A cold front will be approaching for late in the day on Sunday, but more so into Monday. Clouds will likely increase through Sunday afternoon, but most of us should remain dry until Sunday night when a few showers try to move in from the north and west. This will linger with scattered showers and periods of steady rain possible for Monday.

Another upper level low will be swinging into the Great Lakes into early next week. This unfortunately will once again be sitting over the northeast for several days next week which will bring more unsettled weather with it, but temperatures should be a touch warmer than what we saw with this last disturbance.

Saturday will start with partly sunny skies, patchy fog and seasonably cool temperatures with many beginning in the 40s and low 50s.

There will be some sunshine through the afternoon, this sun will help to warm us up closer to average with highs in the low to mid 70s, but from that “heating” there may be a shower or rumble of thunder pop-up mainly north of the Capital Region. It looks likely most will remain dry, but with being on the backside of low pressure we could be surprised with a few scattered showers into the late afternoon and evening.

Brief high pressure builds in for Sunday, this will lead to partly sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s and low 80s and perhaps a touch of humidity. There will be the chance of a shower or storm late in the day, mainly north and west of the Capital Region, while most of us remain dry during the day.

Widespread showers and perhaps a period of rain on Monday will hold temperatures into the low to mid 70s. We should see some dry time with sunshine for Tuesday which will warm us back to the upper 70s. Another chance at showers or storms for Wednesday, we try to dry out and warm up for Thursday before another chance at showers and storms arrives for next Friday. Have a great weekend! -Rob