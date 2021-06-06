6/6/21: More heat & humidity to start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another hot one to end the weekend with many seeing highs 85-90 degrees. Our hot stretch of weather looks to continue, at least through Monday, before storms knock back not only the heat but also the humidity for the second half of the week and into next weekend.

Big ridge of high pressure continues to keep us on the warm and slightly humid side of things. I am anticipating the humidity to crank up for Tuesday and Wednesday as dew points look to climb into the mid 60’s to near 70.

Because of temperatures expected to reach the upper 80’s to low 90’s, especially in the Hudson Valley south of Albany, a heat advisory will go into effect Monday at noon and last through 6pm Monday evening.

It will still feel very hot elsewhere, however, this area will be feeling more like the mid 90’s for the better part of Monday afternoon.

With the heat and humidity on Monday we will run the risk for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but it does look like the first half of the day will remain dry for everyone.

That starts to change as we approach dinner-time Monday evening, showers, downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder will be likely. Activity looks to be widely scattered.

This activity will continue through the first part of Monday night and should come to an end before midnight. We look to do it all over again on Tuesday, however, Tuesday’s activity looks to be a little more widespread into the evening and that will keep our temperatures from climbing close to 90, with many topping out in the mid 80’s.

There is another shot at showers and storms on Wednesday as well, this time a cold front will be the forcing mechanism, so, with that being said, a few of the storms that develop Wednesday afternoon and evening could be slightly stronger with gusty winds and perhaps some small hail and frequent lightning. What will be certain is any storms that pop over the coming days will have the potential to produce torrential rainfall with the available moisture in the atmosphere for them to use.

Behind that front a refreshing airmass will move in and for Thursday, it’ll be a typical summer afternoon with highs near 80 and much less humidity. It does look to turn a bit unsettled into next weekend and beyond as we will be on the fringes of a ridge to our west so we will see a higher chance at impulses of storm systems moving through. Because of this temperatures look to be on the cool side for Friday and Saturday and will slowly moderate into the mid 70’s by the end of next weekend. Stay cool, stay hydrated on Monday and if you work outside be sure to take plenty of breaks in the shade! -Rob