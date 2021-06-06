6/6/2021: Hot and a bit humid, but cooler days ahead

A ton of sun will help temperatures shoot up quickly today – we’re forecasting highs near 90 for most! With a little bit of humidity in place, “feels like” temps will be a couple degrees warmer than the thermometer reading itself. A sprinkle or shower is possible in the Adirondacks and North Country, but most will stay dry… and hot!

We’ll stay mild tonight, with most struggling to drop below 60 degrees. That warm start gives way to an even hotter Monday afternoon. Most valley locations will be in the low 90’s for afternoon highs. Humidity will be a little worse too, so it will be a sweltering second half of the day.

By the mid to late afternoon, a couple pockets of showers or storms will develop. No everyone will get in on the action, but those lucky enough to see the rain will get a nice cooling effect.

Tuesday and Wednesday look unsettled, with greater coverage of clouds, showers, and afternoon storms keeping us a touch cooler – highs in the mid 80’s.

Thursday looks like a stellar day, with warm-ish temps (highs around 80) but lower humidity and dry weather. We’ll feel more spring-like than summer-like to round of the work week, with highs only in the 70’s for Thursday and Friday. Stay cool!



-Matt