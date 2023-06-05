Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Feeling more like June today with high temperatures in the mid 70s, officially the high in Albany was 77. Haze from wildfires in Quebec will be drifting overhead providing a hazy look to the sky tonight and through the day on Tuesday and will also lead to air quality issues. Air quality alerts are in effect through varying times on Tuuesday, those with respiratory issues may want to remain indoors tomorrow as this smoke could cause breathing issues.

A cold front is drifting in from the north, this will react with a storm system that is stuck off the coast. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will have the potential to produce small hail and perhaps some gusty winds.

This storm off the coast is stuck and will not be moving much over the next several days. So the weather will pretty much be what you see is what you get until the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday starts out dry. Some sunshine is possible through the late morning or early afternoon. Skies will be hazy with the smoke from the wildfires, but we will see some sun breaking through.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop by early afternoon. Again, these storms could produce small hail and gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s and low 70s before those showers and storms arrive.

More clouds for Wednesday, while most will likely be dry there is the chance at a few showers, especially north of Albany. Temperatures will be close to the same as Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another batch of clouds and showers will rotate through for the day on Thursday which will keep our temperatures cooler than average.

Few more showers in the mix for Friday will hold temperatures in the upper 60s, more clouds with an isolated shower for Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. More clouds for Sunday with the chance for a few showers in the evening, highs near 80. More shower chances for early next week, but temperatures near average with highs in the mid 70s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob