6/5/21: More heat and Humidity to close out the weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a hot and humid afternoon with many seeing highs 85-90 degrees. We will do it all over again on Sunday with perhaps a degree or two warmer, less wind, and similar levels of humidity.

High pressure continues to build south of us near West Virginia, this is providing a warm southwesterly flow to continue to bring in these warm temperatures. In fact, that will continue tonight and only allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 60’s for most.

The heat will continue to build through Sunday and it looks to peak around Monday afternoon with many of us warming into the low 90’s with a more soupy feel to the air as the humidity will be on the rise as well.

Over the next two days the chance at showers or even thunderstorms remains relatively low. However, we will slowly increase that chance into Monday, especially west of the Hudson Valley. More scattered variety showers and storms look likely Tuesday and especially Wednesday as a cold front will be approaching. The humidity will continue to be on the rise through Wednesday, however, behind the boundary humidity will drop significantly into Thursday and Friday and it will feel VERY comfortable.

Looking cooler by the end of the week with slightly below normal temperatures back into the 70’s and a slight chance for a shower late in the day on Friday. Mostly sunny and comfortable to start next weekend with highs in the low to mid 70’s and the humidity staying low as well! Stay cool Sunday and remember to hydrate! -Rob