Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cool afternoon today with intermittent sunshine and a bit of a breeze that made it feel that much cooler. Highs were in the mid 60s, we won’t get as chilly overnight, but we do expect temperatures to drop into the 40s again before a brief warmup arrives for us on Monday.

Brief warmup is on the way for Monday, we expect high pressure to build in from the south and west and bring us more seasonable temperatures. It will turn a bit breezy and we do expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon. This is ahead of a cold front, so enjoy it if you can, because we do turn cool again for much of the rest of the week.

A cold front will be swinging through, but a bit later than expected and this will bring a mild day for Tuesday with the chance at a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and even some hail so we will monitor this potential. Behind the front, more cool and unsettled weather awaits for the middle of the week.

We expect some sunshine through the day on Monday. Temperatures will start in the 40s but will quickly warm into into the 50s.

We will keep some sunshine into the evening hours and temperatures will warm well into the upper 60s and mid 70s, a bit closer the average for the beginning of June. Ahead of a cold front coming in from the north there could be a few showers especially north and west into Monday evening, but most of the guidance has backed off on this idea. If there were to be any showers it looks likely they wouldn’t come in until Monday overnight.

Low pressure and the cold front will swing through on Tuesday, this will bring a cold pocket of air aloft and will bring the potential for a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. These storms could produce some gusty winds and some small hail. Showers and storms will be widely scattered in nature and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s before those showers arrive.

Cool for Wednesday but the chance for showers looks to remain low with the best chance at showers being to the north. Better chance at scattered showers moves in on Thursday, this will hold temperatures back into the mid 60s. Near 70 on Friday with a few showers, back into the mid 70s for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies but dry conditions. Chance of a shower for Sunday but temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Have a great night! -Rob