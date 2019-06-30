6/30/19:Sun & Warmer Temperatures to Start the Week

Latest Forecast Update From Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It is almost the start of another work week and luckily we will be starting on the right foot with more sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s and low 80’s. Right now humidity looks to remain in check as well, that will be a different story though as we progress into the week.

It was a little unsettled for some of us this afternoon as an upper level disturbance was spinning over the northeast showers and storms were able to pop and produce gusty winds, downpours and even some small hail.

The good news is, this feature is pushing off to the north and east and high pressure will be building in which will give us a pleasant day to start the upcoming work week.

The warmth continues through this coming week. However so does the chances for a few showers and thunderstorms. That threat begins with us on Tuesday and lasts through Saturday of next week. Not every day will be a washout but with increasing temperatures and heightened humidity, showers and storms look likely to pop.

As we approach the 4th of July holiday temperatures will be rising to near 90 degrees, add in the humidity and we will be feeling as if the air temperature was in the mid 90’s. There is the threat for afternoon thunderstorms on the holiday itself, but for any fireworks displays, the storms should be done before sunset. Heat continues through Saturday before we cool down a bit next Sunday with a refreshing feel to the air as temperatures fall to near 80 and dewpoints drop back into the 50’s.

Have a great week!

-Rob