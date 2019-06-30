6/30/19: Cooler and rainy for Sunday, Summer returns soon

Saturday was a mixed bag: some saw strong thunderstorms, while others stayed dry and warm. On Sunday, more widespread rain means that we’ll get more use out of those umbrellas.

Rain will move in from the north. Places like the Northcountry, portions of the Mohawk Valley, and the Adirondacks will see early morning storms. A couple rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

The rain will make it to Albany and surrounding areas by midday. Severe weather is not anticipated, but the heaviest pockets of rain could also bring a bit of wind and small hail.

The silver lining in the Sunday forecast is that the dreary weather will keep temperatures relatively cool, peaking only in the 70’s for most.

Summertime weather is back for Monday, just in time for the work week. Expect moistly sunny skies and highs in the 80’s.

A few more clouds and perhaps an isolated shower will be in the mix for midweek, but most stay dry and hot! More substantial rain chances are back for the end of the week. The 4th of July holiday could feature scattered afternoon storms, but not everyone will see rain and it will not be a washout. Just be ready to duck inside on the off chance a storm impacts your outdoor plans.