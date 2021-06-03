6/3/2021: Showers & storms this afternoon

The weather is unsettled across the East Coast today, and we’ll see clouds, showers, and storms as a result. The morning won’t be quite as active, with only light rain north and west of Albany. With overcast skies, temps rise slowly and steadily to an afternoon high of around 70 degrees.

By the mid afternoon, a line of showers and storms will have developed over the Adirondacks, and will gradually push south towards the Capital District. One or two of these storms could turn severe and produce gusty winds along with small hail. An isolated tornado is unlikely, but can’t be completely ruled out.

Showers and a downpour or two will stick around for several hours after sunset. Clouds will prevent us from cooling off too much overnight, with low temps only around 60 degrees.

Another round of showers and storms will develop after lunchtime on Friday. Severe weather isn’t as likely with this rain chance. Most of the activity will be south of I-90 with this rain chance. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70’s.

We dry out as we head into the weekend… but we’ll also ramp up the heat. Saturday will be manageable, with highs in the low 80’s and partly cloudy skies. But Sunday through Tuesday will be uncomfortably hot, with highs around 90 degrees and humidity making it feel even hotter.

The heat will begin to ease up later in the week – Wednesday will feature a few rain showers, and highs will be in the mid 80’s. Stay cool!



-Matt