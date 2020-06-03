6/3/20: Warmer today with an afternoon shower or T-Storm

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Wednesday! Warmer temperatures are expected today as a warm front pushes north of the Capital Region. Mostly cloudy before a round of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder move through by early to mid-afternoon. The best chance for those thunderstorms will remain south of Albany.

Low pressure to our west will pass north of the region this afternoon, while we will be in the warm sector a cold front will be pushing in from the west as well. This will increase the chances for afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

We may see a few breaks of sunshine early this morning, very similar to our start on Tuesday. However, as the cold front approaches, around noon today, clouds will quickly increase and we will have to watch for more showers to develop.

Again, the heaviest of the storms look to remain south of Albany, however, I do think Saratoga Springs south will be fair game for showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal to slight risk for locations south of Kingston for today, even an enhanced risk for severe weather through east central Pennsylvania and into New Jersey.

I think skies will actually clear late in the day for some late afternoon early evening sunshine. But we will still keep the threat for a scattered shower or thunderstorm through early tonight.

High pressure builds in for Thursday, and instead of temperatures falling behind the cold front we are in store for a big warm up for Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures on both days will range in the mid to upper 80’s with slightly humid conditions by Friday. Because of the humidity, there may be a few popup showers or thunderstorms Friday afternoon, otherwise partly sunny skies are expected. Cooler by Sunday, but temperatures look to warm back up heading into the middle of next week. Have a great day! -Rob