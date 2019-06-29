6/29/19: Weekend off to a wet start

Saturday got off to a dreary start in the Capital Region, with warm temps, cloud cover and scattered showers. It’s all thanks to a weather system draped across the Empire State.

The system will move Southeast and eventually clear our area… but it’ll stick around just long enough to bring on and off rain chances all weekend.

That will come in the form of afternoon storms on Saturday. Showers will start to redevelop around lunchtime across the area.

This afternoon, we’ll warm into the low to mid 80’s. It won’t be quite as warm as we were Friday afternoon, but it’s still a bit above average for this time of year.

The rising temperatures will also lead to stronger storms this afternoon. While we’re not expecting widespread severe weather, we can’t rule out a few pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. Stronger storms are more likely south of Albany.

Sunday looks cooler, but gloomy. Persistent cloud cover and on and off showers mean we’ll only warm to the low to mid 70’s.

We’ll clear out and warm up for the work week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all look dry. The Fourth of July holiday could feature a few isolated afternoon storms… not a washout, but be ready to duck inside if the rain comes your way.