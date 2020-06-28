6/28/2020: Afternoon storm chances continue

Sunday afternoon will feature another chance for strong storms, especially south and east of Albany.

In the meantime, it’s been a foggy start to the day. Low visibility made for dicey driving conditions in parts of the Capital District, the Taconics, and the Berkshires. There was a pocket of especially dense for over the western and central Catskills. Be safe on the roads!

A few showers and sprinkles could push through the Mohawk valley early in the morning, but these should fizzle before reaching the Capital District. Expect another round of more widespread and stronger storms during the second half of the day.

From 2-5 PM, some of these could become strong to severe. The Taconics and Berkshires are most likely to see the more active weather.

Areas highlighted in Yellow, including Columbia and Berkshire counties, have been placed in a “Slight Risk” for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center.

Those spots will likely see periods of heavy rain that make for localized, small scale flooding and hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds and perhaps small hail are possible with the very strongest storms.

We’ll stay unsettled through the first half of the work week, with daily afternoon storm chances each and every day through Wednesday.

We’ll finally dry out for Thursday and beyond, with a bit of humidity and temperatures reaching the upper 80’s. Early indications are that the 4th of July holiday will be dry, and a bit more comfortable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80’s. Enjoy!

-Matt