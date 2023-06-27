Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a wet afternoon, but with late day sunshine breaking out, temperatures were able to spike into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! We will end up a touch cooler for Wednesday with more clouds than sun and scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

High pressure will finally bring back some drier air for Thursday and for the most part on Friday. Lower levels of humidity along with some sunshine are expected. We can’t totally rule out a shower north and east for Thursday with the chance for a shower late in the day on Friday into Friday night.

Unfortunately the humidity will be returning and the chances for showers and storms will also return for the weekend. Neither day looks like a washout, however, we are expecting some sunshine for Saturday, with more clouds expected for Sunday.

Dry start to the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

During the afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. This all thanks to a cold front that is slowing down and stalling near western New England. Temperatures will be slightly lower than average, but the humidity will remain on the high side.

Better chances for sunshine on Thursday. Upper level energy will still be around in the northeast which could bring in a shower mainly north and east of Albany into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with more sunshine.

We stay warm and more muggy for the weekend with shower chances. We keep chances for showers in the forecast for Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, we should dry things out for the Fourth of July with temperatures approaching 90 degrees. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob