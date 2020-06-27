6/27/2020: Afternoon storms could pack a punch south of Albany

Don’t let the early morning sunshine fool you… we’ll all see rain before lunchtime. Then, some will see a round of strong storms!

It was a seasonable morning in terms of temperatures. Most everyone got down into the 50’s. The exceptions were Albany and surrounding towns, where lows got close to (but not below) 60.

Things will change quickly as a potent storm system approaches us from the west. Expect overcast skies across the area by 9 or 10, followed shortly after by a round of showers.

After lunchtime, we’ll see two distinct shifts in the weather. If you’re north of Albany, chances are that you’ll dry out for the afternoon. You’ll stay cloudy and relatively cool for this time of year (70’s), but rain chances are low for the second half of the day.

South of Albany, however, those morning showers will give way to a few strong storms anywhere from noon to 4 pm. Places like the Catskills, the Mid-Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires are most at risk for severe weather with this second round of wet weather.

Tornadoes aren’t really a concern with this system, but gusty and potentially damaging winds are possible. Small hail cold form with the most intense storms, and heavy rain could make for nasty driving conditions.

Thanks to the cloud cover and wet weather, we’ll actually have a cooler than average day. Highs won’t get out of the 70’s! A few leftover showers are possible into the evening. Then, it’ll be a mild and dry night with lows near 60.

A dry and mostly sunny start on Sunday will allow for a bit more warmth. We expect highs to reach the mid 80’s before rain chances return in the mid afternoon.

We expect pop up showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. They will be unorganized, passing quickly, and not likely to produce severe weather. Still won’t hurt to keep the umbrella close by!

Then, an unsettled pattern continues for much of the next week. Monday will feature isolated afternoon storms, but most will stay dry. Tuesday will be a tad cooler, but with greater coverage of storms.

We’ll repeat that cycle once more, with isolated storms on Wednesday and better rain chances on Thursday. We expect a dry day for next Friday, July 3rd… it will be a toasty lead in to the big holiday, however, with highs near 90! Stay dry and stay cool!

-Matt