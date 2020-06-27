6/27/20: Warmer with Scattered Thunderstorms Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a dreary afternoon with temperatures in the 60’s to near 70, however many of us, especially south of I-90 picked up some much needed rain this afternoon. For Sunday, I do expect a few breaks of sunshine before another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms move through in advance of a cold front. Temperatures will also be warmer with a touch of humidity.

The warm front never quite made it through the Capital Region this afternoon, however, that will move north and east tonight and will allow our temperatures to remain in the upper 50’s and low 60’s through the overnight period.

Because of this moving through tonight I cannot completely rule out a stray shower or even a rumble of thunder, especially near or just after midnight. Once this move through skies will then become partly clear and we should see some sunshine for the first part of Sunday. Then we will have to watch for the cold front to push through the region by the afternoon hours. Ahead of this there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up, especially where we see the morning sunshine.

I think we will be fine until about noon. Could there be a stray shower before then, yes, however, I do believe the bulk of the activity will move through between noon and 6pm on Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the majority of the Capital Region under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday, it will not be widespread and the biggest threats would be for strong damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail in any storm that does develop. The cold front will be pushing through by dinner-time Sunday evening.

That will take the bulk of the activity and shift it east into Massachusetts and Connecticut. This will allow for partly clear skies to develop Sunday night into Monday morning, however, the unsettled weather is not done with us. An upper level low will be spinning somewhere in the northeast by early next week, this will provide the threat for showers and storms essentially from Sunday through Wednesday until this feature finally moves away. Once it does move away we will see clearing skies heading into the 4th of July weekend with moderating temperatures back into the mid to even upper 80’s. Have a great night and a fantastic Sunday! -Rob