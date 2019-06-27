6/27/19: Another Hot & Humid Day…Staying Dry!

Today will be another hot & humid day warming into the mid to upper 80s.

Dewpoints will be in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. We’ll keep it dry today & tonight before storms return late Friday night-Saturday morning. This weekend isn’t a wash-out but it will be unsettled.

We’ll likely see scattered showers & a thunderstorm or two Saturday. Sunday will start with some early showers before we can expect a drier second half of the day. We’ll see it’s a little more pleasant & comfortable with lowering dewpoints by Monday. Our “cool down” early next week will be short-lived as we’ll find more heat in the mid 80s by Tuesday & Wednesday.