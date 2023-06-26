Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another muggy day today with clouds and eventually scattered showers and storms did move in late afternoon and evening. These storms will likely carry into the overnight, not expecting anything severe, but these could produce heavy rainfall. Otherwise expect a steamy night tonight with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

We are expecting much more of the same for Tuesday as this upper level low will be slowly moving eastward. This will bring spokes of energy around it and will provide us with another warm and humid afternoon. With the humidity and the proximity of a frontal boundary we expect more showers and storms to develop through the afternoon and evneing.

We are hopeful as we get towards the later half of the week we will see some dry time. There will still be a chance for a shower for Thursday, but Friday is looking drier with some sunshine and lower humidity levels.

Lower humidity will be short lived as we are anticipating a return to more humidity by the weekend.

Tuesday will begin with mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog and some patches of drizzle will be possible. Temperatures will be near 70 with the humid feel continuing.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely into the afternoon and evening. Before those storms arrive we are expecting highs to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday will remain on the muggy side with temperatures a touch cooler with highs in the 70s for most. We are expecting more showers along with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder into the afternoon and evening.

We get a breath of fresh air for Thursday and Friday with lower humidity and lower chances for showers and storms. We will reintroduce the risk for scattered showers or storms for the weekend with more clouds than sun for Saturday, breaks of sun with pop-up storms for Sunday and Monday with a return to more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid 80s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob