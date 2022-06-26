Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was officially the hottest day of the year today with the temperature in Albany reaching 93 degrees, the good news was that humidity was relatively low, however, tonight ahead of a cold front it will turn muggy with a south wind which will hold out temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

The line of showers and storms in Central New York will likely fall apart before making it to the Capital Region, but we can’t rule out a few showers, especially north and west after sunset tonight. However, as the cold front approaches by morning I am expecting another line of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder to develop and be here by Monday morning.

Behind this system there is a punch of drier air that will work in for the second half of Monday. This means the humidity will be falling and skies will become partly sunny. We will also see a little gusty wind develop through the afternoon with gusts close to 25 mph. Temperatures should make it into the mid to upper 70s with that sunshine returning.





There is an upper level disturbance that will try to drop in Monday night into Tuesday morning. This may bring a few residual clouds through the day on Tuesday as there will be a cold pocket of air aloft. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler than Monday.

Despite that upper level feature I do anticipate partly sunny skies through Tuesday afternoon, not a lot of wind, but temperatures will hold several degrees cooler, likely in the low to mid 70s.





We start to warm things back up to seasonable levels by the middle of the week. Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be another day with partly sunny skies. A warm front will be moving through in the afternoon and evening, this will bring another push of very warm and slightly humid air for Friday as we make another run towards 90 for the first day of July. Showers and storms look likely on Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s, but it will be rather soupy feeling with very high levels of humidity expected. That boundary should shift south Saturday night, this will cleanse the air of the humidity and bring partly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures again for Sunday with highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Have a great week! -Rob