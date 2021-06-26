6/26/21: Heat & Humidity Return to close out the weekend

We averaged out mostly cloudy this afternoon with late afternoon sunshine, but those winds were whipping from time to time helping to usher in the heat and humidity that is expected for the day on Sunday. Warm front is now to our north, so nothing is stopping that warm flow of air to continue to push in overnight tonight.

Because of this increase in heat and humidity, air temperatures close to 90 and dew points close to 70, there is a heat advisory that will go into effect at 11am on Sunday for the Hudson Valley as heat index temperatures could reach up to 95 degrees.

The heat and humidity continue to flow into the northeast into early next week as well. Could see highs into the low to mid 90’s for Monday, and again, with the humidity it will actually feel closer to 100 degrees at times.

A very slow moving cold front to the west will be slowly pushing eastward through the week. It will come close on Monday, so a pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out, especially north and west of Albany.

Better likelihood of those showers on storms as we progress through the middle to end of this upcoming week as the front begins to push through and actually may stall for a few days. This will bring us unsettled weather beginning Wednesday and unfortunately looking like it would linger through next weekend. The humidity will be sticking around though, until the front makes it east, which may not be until Saturday or Sunday of next weekend. Stay cool out there the next few days! -Rob