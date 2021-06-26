6/26/21: Cloudy today, Hot & Humid Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A very typical late June afternoon is expected for today with highs in the low 80’s. More clouds than sunshine and increasing levels of humidity.

Warm front will be pushing through during the course of the afternoon, not expecting any precipitation, but you will start to feel the uptick in humidity by this evening. That humidity will be sticking around for the next several days.

A “battle zone” will has setup to the west, between hot and humid air to the south and cooler drier air to the north. This is where the weather will be unsettled and stormy for the next few days as the flow of weather systems are slowing down thanks to the ridge of high pressure building here in the northeast.

This band of unsettled weather will slowly be making it towards us here in the Capital Region, however, before that happens heat and humidity will continue to get pumped in with highs likely in the upper 80’s to potentially mid 90’s with heat index temperatures pushing 100 degrees by Monday afternoon. Looking at more unsettled weather for the second half of next week as this boundary moves slowly across the region, but this will slowly cleanse the air of the humidity and lower our temperatures back into the 70’s by next weekend. Have a great day! -Rob