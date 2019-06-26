6/26/19: Stretch of Hot & Humid Days Ahead!

Get ready for some great pool days!

Expect lots of sun today with highs warming into the mid 80s. Heat & humidity will be high through the end of the week with MOSTLY dry conditions. Spotty showers/thunderstorms can be here as early as 6-7 PM working across the area west to east before drying overnight. We’ll keep it dry through Friday before an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Friday night?

While it’s not likely, we can’t completely rule out a gusty thunderstorm or two this evening. It’s a low-end threat with this marginal risk for Albany-west & NW with the communities highlighted in green…

We’ll see some showers and thunderstorms return this weekend but it’ll be a far cry from a washout. We’ll still find some sunshine both days and even next week looks sun-filled with a “cool” down!

If you’re thinking it’s been a wet June, you’re right! We talked about how we were surprisingly a 1/2″ below average with rainfall totals this past May but so far in June, we’re almost 1 3/4″ above average! Backyard rain totals can always be different but a reminder we get our official observations at the airport…