6/24/2020: Rainy start, but then an incredible end to the work week

Hope you had the umbrella handy this morning! Periods of torrential rain made for difficult driving conditions across the area.

The good news is that we expect the weather to improve with each passing hour today. By the late morning, expect the rain to taper off. By the early afternoon, we’ll have plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures will rise from their overnight lows around 70, to the mid 80’s later in the day. While that’s still a warm forecast, it’ll be a MUCH cooler feel than the last few days, with significantly lower humidity.

Then, the refreshing trend continues overnight. Temperatures will dip just below 60 in Albany and the Capital District, with low 50’s in the hills and mountains under mostly clear skies.

Thursday looks good for the most part. The trend of lower humidity will continue, and highs will only peak in the low 80’s.

Most will stay dry, but by the late afternoon/early evening a few showers could pop up north and west of Albany.

Friday looks nice, with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and seasonably warm temps. Heat and humidity return for the weekend, with mid to upper 80’s forecast.

Neither weekend day is a wash out, but pop up afternoon showers and storms are possible. Stay dry and stay cool!

-Matt