6/24/19: AM Sun, Increasing Clouds & Warming Up!

Forecast

After a beautiful weekend, we’re easing into the work week with lots of sun this morning before increasing clouds take over..



Clouds will win by this evening after a warm day in the lower 80s. We’re dry through this evening and late tonight but overnight showers will work in as early as 3-4 AM with a soggy start to Tuesday.


The wettest part of Tuesday will be the morning with wet roads likely for early commuters. Keep the umbrellas handy for scattered showers/t-storm in the morning & early afternoon. We’ll find breaks from the steadier rain for the rest of the day but there can still be some spotty showers/t-storms through Tuesday night. Wednesday will be quite warm with some showers & t-storms but it’s not looking like a wash-out.

In fact, most of this week will feature some rain and thunderstorm threats. There’s plenty of midweek warmth!

