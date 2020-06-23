6/23/2020: Hot and steamy weather continues, rain on the way

After record-tying heat on Monday, toasty and summer-like weather continues for Tuesday. Morning low temperatures were unusually warm – Albany struggled to drop below the mid 70’s!

Temperatures will ramp up quickly, reaching the 80’s by midday and peaking near 90 by the mid-afternoon. Humidity will remain elevated, so heat indices will be well into the 90’s. Stay cool and stay hydrated!

By the mid-afternoon, increasing cloud cover will give way to a few pop up showers and storms. Not everyone will see the rain, and where it does fall everything should stay well below severe weather criteria.

A cold front that’s currently draped across the Great Lakes and Midwest will push into our area by Wednesday morning, bring a much-needed widespread rain chance.

Expect a rainy, damp morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible though, again, no severe weather is expected. The front will clear our area by lunchtime, so you can expect clearing skies and dry weather for Wednesday afternoon.

With shifting winds, you can expect a less humid feel to the air. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80’s across the region.

Cooler air will really filter in to the region Wednesday evening. Low temperatures will likely fall into the 50’s by Thursday morning, making for a refreshing start to the day!

Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s through the end of the work week. Expect more humidity and a return to pop up, afternoon storms for the weekend. Highs will again approach 90 by next Monday. Summer is here!!!

-Matt