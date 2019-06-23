6/23/19:Clouds Increase Monday, but the Heat Remains

Latest Forecast Update From Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful afternoon for us today as temperatures made it into the 70’s and low 80’s, a very summer-like feel. We look to start the work week off with another warm afternoon with humidity in check before the humidity increases and we return to chances of showers and thunderstorms later in the week. High pressure brought all that beautiful sunshine for us today.

It will be that area of high pressure, due to no cloud cover and low winds to give us lows tonight once again ranging in the mid 40’s to mid 50’s to start your Monday morning.

High pressure will begin to move off the east coast and will allow for some unsettled weather to begin to head towards the northeast into Monday afternoon. However, most of Monday will feature dry time with increasing clouds through the afternoon, we can’t completely rule out a few showers ahead of the warm front into Monday evening.

Showers and even a few thunderstorms look to move in Monday night into Tuesday morning and continue through mid morning on Tuesday.

By the afternoon the bulk of the activity should be pushing off to the east and we may even see some sunshine. However, it will turn quite humid through the afternoon and we still run the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday evening.

Beyond Tuesday we keep the warm and humid air mass with us through Saturday as highs look to reach the mid to even upper 80’s for some on Thursday and Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day but they look more likely later in the day on Saturday as a strong cold front looks to move in which will cool us down and take the humidity away for Sunday.

Have a great week!

-Rob